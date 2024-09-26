Design Exchange between Taiwan and Indonesia Heats Up! TDRI Renews Partnership with Indonesian Ministry of Industry

For the first time, the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) led a delegation to Indonesia for design exchange. In the morning of September 5, TDRI renewed its design cooperation agreement with the Directorate General of Small, Medium and Multifarious Industries of the Indonesian Ministry of Industry(IKMA). Additionally, TDRI held the first-ever Taiwan Design Talk and Business Matching event in Jakarta, which received an enthusiastic response from local businesses! TDRI President, Chi-Yi Chang, and Director General of IKMA, Reni Yanita, jointly signed the cooperation agreement. This agreement will see award-winning IGDS/IFCA designers from Indonesia come to Taiwan for a design workshop in October, with further collaboration in awards and jury duties with the Golden Pin Design Award.