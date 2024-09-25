Taiwan Drives Digital Transformation in the Design Industry: Two AI Tools for Designers Win 2024 Golden Pin Design Award

▲ “Product Data Explorer” and “User Data Explorer” Digital Design Tools Awarded the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award in September
Two groundbreaking digital tools, tailored specifically for the design industry in Taiwan, have been honored with the prestigious 2024 Golden Pin Design Award! As Taiwan excels in semiconductor, information, communication, and smart technology sectors, Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) has supported Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) in developing the “Product Data Explorer” and “User Data Explorer” AI tools. These platforms are designed to help designers introduce scientific data into product design strategies, grasp market trends, integrate supply chains, and foster the development of a more complete design ecosystem.
“These are Taiwan’s first AI tools developed exclusively for designers. After successful showcases at the 2024 Young Designers’ Exhibition (YODEX) in May and the 2024 Computex Taipei in June, these tools have been well-received. The tools have already been implemented in collaborations with organizations such as the Taipei City Government Information Technology Department, Service Science Society of Taiwan, and Haohan Design. In 2024, the tools are expected to expand into more industries.” TDRI stated, we have already facilitated over NT$260 million in investments for Taiwan’s SMEs and design startups over the past two years. The integration of AI technology has enabled higher-value design services and driven industrial innovation through design.
▲ Computex Taipei 2024 – Director Chyou-Huey Chiou of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), and TDRI’s R&D Director Shyh-Nan Liou (fourth from left), posing with the development team at the exhibition
The AI tools combine data visualization with practical market and industry insights, reducing the time and manpower needed for design development. According to TDRI, the “Product Data Explorer” (PDE) platform contains over 300,000 product listings and data points from domestic and international e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Momo, featuring more than 1 million user data entries. It provides categorized information across 80 product types, covering variables like color, material, style, dimensions, weight, performance, and user preferences—three times more data than typical analysis tools.
TDRI also highlighted the “User Data Explorer” (UDE) platform, one of the few in the world offering a traditional Chinese interface for personas. It includes user profiles, behaviors, scenarios, objectives, and preferences for nearly 200 smart home appliance brands, along with summaries of over millions real user reviews from Taiwan and the U.S. This tool enables designers to quickly grasp market trends and stakeholder preferences, while its templated editing and display features significantly boost the efficiency of organizing research data.
▲ Demonstration of the Product Data Explorer Tool in Use
▲ Interface Demonstration of the “Product Data Explorer” and “User Data Explorer” Tools
Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) remains committed to integrating government resources across ministries through the power of design, positioning design as a key element of national policy and strategy. TDRI also provides various design platforms that encourage public participation. In addition to the two award-winning AI tools for designers, TDRI is actively integrating AI technology into other design sectors. Upcoming tools include the “AI Innovation Scenario Generation Tool,” which uses generative AI and ChatGPT-4 technology to generate scenario with one click, and the “AI Design Strategy Generation Tool,” which utilizes large language models (LLM) to create PESTEL analysis, competitive analysis, and virtual user profiles based on keyword inputs. With these AI-powered “teammates,” TDRI aims to enhance the efficiency of designers across all stages of the workflow, boosting the competitiveness of Taiwan’s design industry.
For more information on AI tools and resources, please visit: https://www.tdri.org.tw/?lang=en