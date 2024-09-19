Taiwan Design Research Institute 2025 Winter Internship Recruitment Program is Now Open!

We welcome students from domestic and international universities to gain work experience, explore future directions, and better understand themselves, thereby fostering greater aspirations and plans for life. We encourage those passionate about design research to join our institute.

Recruitment Target : Students currently enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs at domestic and international colleges and universities. : Students currently enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs at domestic and international colleges and universities.

Internship Content and Related Regulations:

Estimated Number of Recruits:13-16individuals. Internship Categories: TDRI offers diverse internship opportunities in various fields and assigns mentors to assist interns in their work and development (based on project needs). There is also the opportunity to participate in interdisciplinary internship projects with us and other companies!

(a) Design Research Category:

Assigned Units: Strategic Foresight Research & Development Section. Main Responsibilities Include: Collection and organization of documents and case studies related to urban public participation, crowdsourcing, and the integration of design into urban governance; collection and organization of documents, case studies, and research materials related to design policies.

(b) Industry Consulting Category:

Assigned Units: International Development Section, Industry Foresight Section, Planning Section. Main Responsibilities Include: Assisting with the compilation of important TDRI project media materials, TDRI project media packs, planning DIT community theme strategies, community theme planning; Agricultural Ministry projects (assisting with design company proposal operations, company visits for those receiving guidance, recruitment for the Singapore study workshop, project data compilation); projects related to sustainability, circular design, resource recycling, low-carbon packaging, ESG, SDGs, smart cities, service design, UX/UI, etc.; assisting with IDDI design-driven industrial innovation (assisting with qualification/proposal review operations, explanatory meetings, and analysis of subsidized cases, planning community management strategies and tools); assisting with design cross-domain projects (evaluating the effectiveness of design integration in industries, conducting audits of design effectiveness in corporate assistance programs). Supplementary description: Internship Locations for IDDI – Industrial Design-driven Innovation project and Interdisciplinary Design Projects: TDRI Xinyi Office (3rd Floor, No. 41, Section 3, Xinyi Road, Da’ an District, Taipei City)

(c) Public Service Category:

Assigned Units: Public Service Section, Local Innovation Section, Operation & Promotion Section. Main Responsibilities Include: Public service research, design validation; field research for host cities of the Taiwan Design Expo; operations management, marketing, and event planning for the Taiwan Design Museum, Not Just Library, and DesignPin.

*The actual execution of work and project content will be based on the needs of each unit and will be updated periodically.

*For detailed project description, please refer to TDRI’s official website: annual report: https://www.tdri.org.tw/about-tdri/2023annual-report/

Internship Period : From January 13, 2025, to February 14, 2025, totaling approximately 1 months of full-time internship, with 8 hours of internship per day, 40 hours per week, or extension of the internship period according to the needs of each internship assigned units and intern (research projects, theses, etc.).





Internship Allowance and Insurance (labor insurance premium to be deducted):

(a) Undergraduate: NT$29,000 per month.

(b) Graduate: NT$35,000 per month.

(c) Doctoral: NT$39,000 per month.

Application Process:

Registration Period: From now until Thursday, October 31, 2024, the deadline may be adjusted according to the actual situation of TDRI. Registration Method: Please submit your resume on TDRI’s webpage on 104 Corporation’s website. The resume should include:

(a) Personal photo.

(b) Autobiography, please indicate the following at the beginning of the statement:

My current academic year: Undergraduate ○ year / Master’s ○ year / Doctoral ○ year. Ability to participate in the full internship: “Yes” or “No.” Available internship period: January 15, 2025, to February 14, 2025.

(c) Portfolio (no limit on pages and format).

(d) Student ID or proof of enrollment (must be enrolled during the internship period, applications without relevant proof will not be accepted).

(e) If you are international students, please attach passport, Resident Certificate, and the personal work permit letter issued by the MINISTRY OF LABOR REPUBLIC OF CHINA(TAIWAN).

After the initial review by TDRI, interview times will be notified separately (scheduled to be held in November 2024). Following the interview, successful candidates will be informed of the reporting time separately. Matters concerning international students will be handled separately in accordance with other legal regulations.

Internship Period and Regulations:

The internship period will be from January 13, 2025, to February 14, 2025, or it can be extended with flexibility according to needs of each intern and each internship assigned units. Interns would be required submitting an internship report 10 days before ending the internship, and simultaneously post it on platforms such as YouTube, Medium, or Matters. During the internship period, interns must comply with various management regulations of TDRI and must not be absent without reason. If an intern needs to terminate the internship in advance due to special circumstances, they must apply to TDRI for termination of the internship in advance.

Recruitment Links: