Winners of the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award Announced!

The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award held its secondary selection on September 2nd at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei, and the winners have now been announced! A total of 642 entries from 14 regions, including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, stood out across four major categories. These winning entries, having passed the rigorous secondary selection, not only receive the prestigious Golden Pin Design Award Mark but also advance to the final round to compete for the coveted “Best Design Award” and the “Special Annual Award.”

This year’s secondary selection jury was composed of 30 experts from diverse fields, including product design, visual design, spatial design, curation, urban, and public design. The panel featured an impressive lineup of international jurors, including Ingrid Schroder, Director of the AA School of Architecture in the UK; Federico Ferretti, Head of Haier Europe’s Milan Experience Design Center; Sertaç Ersayın, Regional Advisor for the World Design Organization (WDO); Shigeki Hattori, Creative Director at Japan’s renowned design team graf; Yuki Uchida, Director & Urban Designer of Re:public Inc. and government-certified regional revitalization advisor in Japan; Siam Attariya and Piyapong Bhumichitra, prominent graphic designers from Thailand; Lee Shiuan-Hung, General Manager of TCL Technology Group’s Design Innovation Center; Chiaju Lin, Director of OMA in Taiwan; and Lin Kunying, Co-Founder of LuxuryLogico. Together, they selected this year’s outstanding winners across various categories.