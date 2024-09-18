Winners of the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award Announced!

Taiwan’s Pet Evacuation Toolbox, Thai Singha Beer Rebranding, Sustainable Baby Products Initiative, and Singapore’s Eco-Certified Starbucks Among Honorees
The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award held its secondary selection on September 2nd at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei, and the winners have now been announced! A total of 642 entries from 14 regions, including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, stood out across four major categories. These winning entries, having passed the rigorous secondary selection, not only receive the prestigious Golden Pin Design Award Mark but also advance to the final round to compete for the coveted “Best Design Award” and the “Special Annual Award.”
This year’s secondary selection jury was composed of 30 experts from diverse fields, including product design, visual design, spatial design, curation, urban, and public design. The panel featured an impressive lineup of international jurors, including Ingrid Schroder, Director of the AA School of Architecture in the UK; Federico Ferretti, Head of Haier Europe’s Milan Experience Design Center; Sertaç Ersayın, Regional Advisor for the World Design Organization (WDO); Shigeki Hattori, Creative Director at Japan’s renowned design team graf; Yuki Uchida, Director & Urban Designer of Re:public Inc. and government-certified regional revitalization advisor in Japan; Siam Attariya and Piyapong Bhumichitra, prominent graphic designers from Thailand; Lee Shiuan-Hung, General Manager of TCL Technology Group’s Design Innovation Center; Chiaju Lin, Director of OMA in Taiwan; and Lin Kunying, Co-Founder of LuxuryLogico. Together, they selected this year’s outstanding winners across various categories.
Highlights of Design Mark Recipients
Among the 642 winning entries in this year’s Golden Pin Design Award, there were 245 in the Product Design category, 195 in Communication Design, 150 in Spatial Design, and 52 in Integration Design.
1. Pack Up a Home: A Disaster Preparedness Toolbox For Pet
– Category: Product Design
– Country / region: Taiwan
– Business Owner: Kaohsiung City Animal Protection Office, Notail Banana Animal School (Taiwan)
– Design Company: FUDY PRINTING CO., LTD. (Taiwan)
Designed for earthquake-prone Taiwan, this innovative pet disaster preparedness toolbox integrates practical solutions for both emergency and daily use. It helps pet owners complete essential steps like preparing evacuation routes, medical resources, and supplies for their pets. The box stores enough essentials for three days and doubles as a shoe bench. Its glow-in-the-dark feature ensures visibility in low-light situations. Once at a shelter, it transforms into a litter box, diaper pad, or water bowl. The project collaborates with the Kaohsiung City Animal Protection Office, offering workshops to ensure pet owners stay prepared.
2. Earthly Records Day Pass Incense Paper
– Category: Product Design
– Country / region: Hong Kong
– Business Owner / Design Company: Earthly Records Ltd., Profanum Design Studio Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Earthly Records, Hong Kong’s first incense paper brand, introduces Day Pass Incense Paper, a handcrafted, writable product available in four scents. Launched in 2024, the incense paper releases fragrance when burned and comes with an instrumental music album for a multi-sensory experience. Designed with portability and sustainability in mind, the compact product also serves as a personal notepad, enhancing daily rituals of self-reflection and communication. By reimagining incense in a modern format, Earthly Records combines ancient practices with contemporary lifestyles, fostering emotional connections and introspection.
3. Lei Light Reflection
– Category: Product Design
– Country / region: Japan
– Business Owner: Antbee Co., Ltd. (Japan)
– Design Company: SOL style (Japan)
Lei Light Reflection is a multifunctional lighting product that integrates an aroma diffuser and a mirror, offering a refined design for small personal spaces. Featuring three color types and four dimming levels, it utilizes reflected light within an oval-shaped frame to produce soft illumination from any angle. The aluminum body, crafted with superior technique and anodized for durability, reflects traditional Japanese aesthetics. Its aroma diffuser uses patent-pending capillary technology to efficiently disperse scent with minimal oil, making it both elegant and sustainable. The simple structure ensures easy maintenance and repair.
4. yoose MINI Cube Shaver
– Category: Product Design
– Country / region: China
– Business Owner: Shenzhen XIVOLIFE Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
– Design Company: Shenzhen XIVOLIFE Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen XIVO Design Co., Ltd. (China)
The yoose MINI Cube Shaver set is a compact, multifunctional grooming tool designed for young men, offering an all-in-one solution with attachments for shaving, nose hair trimming, and facial cleansing. With its high-speed motor, precision shaving mesh, built-in nose hair trimmer, and food-grade silicone face brush, this grooming set combines practicality and sleek design. The magnetic attachment system enhances convenience and a modern feel. Its ultra-compact size, all-alloy material, and mirror craftsmanship make it a stylish and portable grooming companion, ideal for use at home, in the office, or on the go.
5. woogie
– Category: Communication Design
– Country / region: China
– Business Owner / Design Company: Shanghai Version Design Group (China)
WOOGIE emphasizes the relationship between people and objects across different periods and cultures, selecting items such as sculptures and accessories that explore the symbiosis between art, nature, and functionality. The brand’s packaging, designed for small-scale production, is crafted from recycled pulp gray board, aligning with its commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. The unprinted, semi-transparent die-cutting design allows for flexibility in accommodating various product styles and sizes, ensuring practicality while highlighting the beauty of the objects themselves.
6. Rebranding for Singha Corporation
– Category: Communication Design
– Country / region: Thailand
– Business Owner: Singha Corporation (Thailand)
– Design Company: TNOP DESIGN (Thailand)
Singha Corporation’s brand identity was revamped to encompass its vision, personality, logo, and corporate identity system. The iconic “Singha” symbol underwent a minimal facelift to refine its curves and lines, and a responsive logo system was introduced to enhance visibility across platforms. Additionally, a new graphic pattern and corporate font were developed, balancing traditional Thai elements with modern aesthetics. This reconfiguration maintains cultural integrity while boosting the brand’s functionality and visual impact across all touchpoints.
7. New Visual Identity for the City of Racibórz
– Category: Communication Design
– Country / region: Poland
– Business Owner: Municipal Office of Racibórz (Poland)
– Design Company: Studio Otwarte (Poland)
Racibórz, a historically multicultural city in southern Poland, unveiled a new visual identity designed to reflect its rich cultural heritage and unique character. The project focuses on showcasing the city’s diversity through a dynamic and flexible design system, utilizing shapes inspired by local landmarks and architecture. The updated logo, based on the city’s coat of arms, was simplified for modern use across digital and print media. With the slogan “Add your own touch,” the identity aims to engage residents in shaping the city’s future while attracting visitors and investors.
8. KW2 HOSTEL
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / region: Taiwan
– Business Owner: Kaohsiung Port Land Development Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
– Design Company: MUJI RENOVATION, MUJI (TAIWAN) Co., Ltd.
The “KW2 HOSTEL” transforms a historic warehouse into an innovative accommodation space, embracing the concept of an “adult secret base.” With large floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing Kaohsiung Harbour, the rooms are designed to take full advantage of the scenic views. The layout uses creative arrangement techniques to evoke an indoor alley atmosphere, inviting exploration. Each accommodation unit is versatile, serving not only as a room but also as a booth or mobile office, blending privacy with shared space. Led by the “MUJI RENOVATION” project team, the design emphasizes simplicity, nature, and richness, revitalizing the historic space for modern travelers.
9. Goodlife Studio @ Bukit Purmei
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / region: Singapore
– Business Owner: Montfort Care (Singapore)
– Design Company: DP Architects (Singapore)
Goodlife Studio @ Bukit Purmei is an innovative active aging center located in a public housing estate in Singapore. Addressing the issue of social isolation among seniors, the design transforms an underutilized void deck into an inviting social space. The center features three distinct zones focused on craftsmanship and learning, allowing seniors to engage in creative activities. The “Kayu Artisan” studio encourages self-expression and learning from peers, normalizing imperfections as part of the aging journey. With bright hues, full-height glass doors, and a blend of modern and traditional elements, the design redefines aging spaces by fostering community interaction and promoting well-being.
10. Sky Forest Scape
– Category: Spatial Design
– Country / region: Thailand
– Business Owner: Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (Thailand)
– Design Company: Shma Company Limited (Thailand)
“Sky Forest Scape” is an innovative rooftop public space in Bangkok, part of the mixed-use SIAMSCAPE development in the vibrant Siam Square district. Located on the 10th floor, this project addresses the urban need for green spaces by creating a microclimate through a variety of plant species that enhance biodiversity and provide natural air filtration. The space serves as a multipurpose area for relaxation, performances, and social activities, offering a tranquil escape with views of the city skyline. Designed to connect nature with urban life, it encourages community interaction and supports sustainability.
11. Sustainable Recycling Service for Maternal and Infant Products
– Category: Integration Design
– Country / region: Taiwan
– Business Owner: Kodomo Infant’ Daily Shops (Taiwan)
– Design Company: SUBKARMA International Associates Co., Ltd., Scenario Lab Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Kodomo, one of Taiwan’s largest maternity and baby product retailers, has introduced the “Kodo-Kodo” brand to pioneer a circular economy system for baby products. This new initiative focuses on pram recycling, second-hand sales, and resale services, promoting a zero-waste, eco-friendly approach to parenting. Unlike private sellers, Kodomo offers a transparent and institutionalized recycling system, building trust with parents. The brand’s playful characters, Kodo and Lio, aim to inspire families to embrace sustainable actions. Kodomo plans to expand the service to include toy rentals and further recycling initiatives, encouraging green parenting.
12. Starbucks Bird Paradise
– Category: Integration Design
– Country / region: Singapore
– Business Owner: Starbucks Coffee Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore)
– Design Company: Starbucks Coffee Asia Pacific
Starbucks Bird Paradise, developed in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund and SCS Global Services, is a certified Greener Store that seamlessly blends sustainability, art, and coffee. Designed with recycled wood, energy-efficient systems, and nature-inspired elements, the space sets a new standard for eco-friendly operations. Featuring initiatives like reusable cup incentives and plant-based menus, it promotes waste reduction. Eco-friendly packaging, water-efficient fixtures, and LED lighting further enhance its green credentials, creating a space where sustainability meets exceptional coffee experiences.
Second Selection Jury’s Comments
Japanese designer Shigeki Hattori, one of the product design category jurors, expressed his pleasure at seeing many environmentally conscious and sustainable products in this year’s Golden Pin Design Award. He emphasized the importance of balancing functionality with emotional experience in design. For digital and electronic products, Hattori focused not only on specifications and software-hardware integration but also on the emotional connections users form with these products.
In the communication design category, Jennifer Tsai, Creative Director of Proad Identity, noted that many of this year’s submissions focused on cultural themes. Designers not only explored local culture but also used innovative techniques to refine cultural elements, achieving breakthroughs in their expression. Thai designer Siam Attariya observed the diversity among the designers and was moved by how many of them addressed commercial and societal challenges through visual design. He praised the determination to apply design power to solve real-world problems and create meaningful work.
Ingrid Schroder, a space design category juror, highlighted projects that sensitively responded to their environment while delivering delight through innovative approaches, stressing the importance of such responsiveness in the context of climate change. She particularly admired works that used humble materials to craft new spaces with careful attention to detail.
Yuki Uchida, the jury member for integrated design category, shared her experience as a first-time judge at the Golden Pin Design Award, praising the unique and creative expressions from Taiwanese designers, which deeply reflect Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage. She added that in integrated design, whether in curation, sustainability, social, or service design, her main criteria for evaluation were how clearly the message was conveyed and how the design can influence and lead societal progress.
What’s Next for the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award
The final selection of the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award concluded on September 9th, with winners of the "Best Design Award" and "Special Annual Award" chosen from 624 shortlisted entries. The full list of finalists will be announced at the end of September, with the award ceremony scheduled for December.