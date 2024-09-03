“Spanish landscapes: Timeline to Design”, 2024, Debut of Spanish Classic Works in Taiwan

Spain, rich in Mediterranean charm, has been shaped by various ruling powers throughout history, including the Roman Empire, Islamic civilization, and Catholic rule. It also underwent the cultural transformations of the Renaissance and Baroque periods. This diverse blend of cultures is evident in the country’s architecture, decorative arts, and craftsmanship. Furthermore, Spain emerged as a significant birthplace of the modern art movement in the 20th century. Artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí pioneered new visual languages the styles of Cubism and Surrealism, which flourished under their leadership. Spain’s rich heritage and innovative spirit indisputably make it a great power in the global design and art worlds.
This year, the Taiwan Design Research Institute has specially invited Luis Calabuig, the founder of the renowned design team OdosDesign from Valencia, Spain, along with co-founder Ana Segovia, to curate six themed exhibitions. These exhibitions will explore the layered landscapes of the Mediterranean, intertwining them to portray the essence and spirit of contemporary Spanish design.
We believe this exhibition is not only a celebration of Spanish design, but also an opportunity to illuminate global perspectives and cultural resonance. Spanish design is renowned for its cultural diversity and innovative spirit. Each piece is a fusion of the historic and the contemporary, reflecting the Spanish designers’ respect for their cultural roots while also showcasing their exploration of and contribution to the future of global design. This exhibition aims to inspire audiences to think about design, culture, and sustainable development. This year, 36 Spanish brands, architects, and designers have been invited, with 67 works on display, creating a platform for global dialogue in the field of design. Together, let’s embark on a pilgrimage to contemporary Spanish design!
From Classic to Contemporary: Spanish Design in Six Major Themes
The curators use a playful artistic style and vibrant colors to convey everyday life in Spanish homes. The exhibition space is divided into three sections: product design, graphic design, and architectural design. Six major themes embody the spirit of contemporary design: contemporary classics, everyday symbols, Mediterranean spirit, innovative attitudes, urban living, and sustainable cycles. Design is a language for interpreting modern aesthetics and international trends, employing various forms, colors, materials, and symbols. By offering a comprehensive design approach and educational guidance, the exhibition aims to deepen the audience’s understanding of Spanish design.
Works by maverick designer Jaime Hayon and National Design Award winner Inma Bermúdez, showcased in the exhibition
The exhibition brings together the outstanding works of 50 contemporary Spanish designers, including the elegant porcelain figure “The Guest” by LLADRÓ, exclusively represented by Currey & Company. This piece, designed by the masterful Jaime Hayon, uses humor, vivid imagery, and bold colors to blend modern design with traditional craftsmanship, capturing the essence of Spanish culture.
Also featured is the acclaimed “FollowMe” by Inma Bermúdez, a recent standout in the design world. Known for its portable convenience, this wireless lamp exemplifies Inma’s ability in innovative practicality. As the creative force behind “Studio Inma Bermúdez”, Inma has garnered the attention of global giants like IKEA and Audi, and in 2022, she was awarded the Spanish National Design Award. Another must-see is the “Cestita” lamp, a classic design from pioneer 1950s designer Miguel Milá. This piece combined local culture with modern industrial techniques, showcasing the explosive creativity of Spanish design.
Mediterranean-inspired design aesthetics combined with Spain’s exceptional craftsmanship
The exhibition space uses cubicles to showcase the rich diversity of Spanish design, from the classic works of renowned designers to innovative pieces from Spanish brands. Scented candles, from the fashion brand Loewe, feature pure, nature-inspired fragrances. Furniture from SANCAL, known for its creative approach that deviates from conventional designs, combines exceptional creativity with fine craftsmanship while emphasizing the use of natural and sustainable materials. These works express a love for traditional culture and beauty, reflecting a commitment to cultural and artistic sustainability. Each piece demonstrates a focus on both aesthetic and practical value, highlighting the importance of sustainability in material selection, craftsmanship, and design philosophy.
From architecture to graphic design, a dialogue between classic and avant-garde
Spain’s architecture culture, with its perfect blend of classical and modern styles, of heritage and constant innovation, makes it a dazzling standout in global architecture art. The “Espacio Fundación Telefónica” museum, designed by renowned architect Enrique Miralles, stands as a significant cultural and artistic hub in Spain, noted for its unique architectural style and avant-garde viewpoint. Similarly, Anna Boscà, head of the cultural and medical architecture departments at Ramon Esteve Estudio, presents works such as “Conjunto Industrial Rodes”, which emphasize architectural heritage from a contemporary perspective, advocating for the reinterpretation of urban spaces through new economic models, and reflecting foresight and diversity in architecture. In graphic design, Oscar Mariné’s movie poster draws inspiration from Almodóvar’s classic film “Todo Sobre mi Madre” to create a movie poster, interpreting the image of a strong mother and her intensely emotional story through bold color blocks. The boundless creativity of Spanish design resonates across different fields.
It’s not over yet…you’re invited to join a series of international events, with lucky participants having a chance to fly to Madrid!
The Spanish Design Exhibition opens a unique window, allowing audiences immersion in the sparks that fly from diversity and innovation, from the intersection of culture and industry, and to feel the distinctive charm of Mediterranean culture. In addition to the exhibition, the Taiwan Design Research Institute and the Spanish Business Office have planned international forums and a lucky draw event. Winners will have the chance to fly directly to Madrid! We warmly invite everyone to join in this exciting event and enjoy the unique and exotic allure of Spain.
The exhibition opens today at the Taiwan Design Museum, offering a feast for the eyes and soul. Delve into the charm of this fascinating country, into the diversity and creativity of contemporary Spanish design. Whether you’re a design professional or an ordinary visitor, you’re sure to find much that resonates with you. Stay tuned for updates and don’t miss out on the excitement! For the latest news, please follow the Taiwan Design Museum’s Facebook page (facebook.com/TDMuseum/).
Exhibition Information
Exhibition Theme｜Spanish landscapes: Timeline to Design
Exhibition Period｜September 3, 2024 (Tue) – November 17, 2024 (Sun)
Exhibition Venue ｜Taiwan Design Museum, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park Exhibition Hall 03
Guiding Organization｜ Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs
Ticket Prices | $50 / $40 (Group Ticket) / Free (Concessions)
Organizer｜Taiwan Design Research Institute
Co-Organizer｜Economic and Commercial Office of Spain
Curator｜ Odosdesign
Participating Entities｜Spanish International Brands: A-Emotional Light, ACTIU, Andreu World, BD Barcelona Design, B.Lux, CAPMER, Carpyen, Closca, Diabla, Ecoalf, Estiluz, Expormim, GAN, Gandia Blasco, INCLASS, Kave Home, LedsC4, Lladró, LOEWE, Mad Lab, Marset, Mobles 114, NANIMARQUINA, Ondarreta, Parachilna, Point, Pott Project, Punt, Punt x Creavalo, ROCA, SANCAL, Santa & Cole, Vibia, VICCARBE, Vondom, Vertisol, and 36 others (arranged alphabetically).
Spanish Architectural Firms｜Campo Baeza, Carmen Pinós, H Arquitectes, Moneo Brock, OAB, Ramón Esteve, Tuñón y Albornoz, and 7 others (arranged alphabetically).
Spanish Graphic Designers｜AnnaDaniel, ERRETRES, Folch, La Nave, Lavernia & Cienfuegos, Marisa Gallén, Mariscal, Oscar Mariné, Yarza Twins, and 8 others (arranged alphabetically).
Exclusive Airline Sponsor｜Emirates Exclusive
Hotel Sponsor｜eslitehotel
Sponsors｜10/10 Apothecary, Artigiano Casa, DL Studio, Dream Fairy, Light Plus, Loft29 Collection, Luxury Life, MSYAMING INTERNATIONAL GROUP, OSTI Lighting, ROCA Taiwan, Retro Studio Taipei, TH Company, Vintage Living Taipei, CURIO BOUTIQUE, Jex International Furniture
