“Spanish landscapes: Timeline to Design”, 2024, Debut of Spanish Classic Works in Taiwan

Spain, rich in Mediterranean charm, has been shaped by various ruling powers throughout history, including the Roman Empire, Islamic civilization, and Catholic rule. It also underwent the cultural transformations of the Renaissance and Baroque periods. This diverse blend of cultures is evident in the country’s architecture, decorative arts, and craftsmanship. Furthermore, Spain emerged as a significant birthplace of the modern art movement in the 20th century. Artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí pioneered new visual languages the styles of Cubism and Surrealism, which flourished under their leadership. Spain’s rich heritage and innovative spirit indisputably make it a great power in the global design and art worlds.

This year, the Taiwan Design Research Institute has specially invited Luis Calabuig, the founder of the renowned design team OdosDesign from Valencia, Spain, along with co-founder Ana Segovia, to curate six themed exhibitions. These exhibitions will explore the layered landscapes of the Mediterranean, intertwining them to portray the essence and spirit of contemporary Spanish design.

We believe this exhibition is not only a celebration of Spanish design, but also an opportunity to illuminate global perspectives and cultural resonance. Spanish design is renowned for its cultural diversity and innovative spirit. Each piece is a fusion of the historic and the contemporary, reflecting the Spanish designers’ respect for their cultural roots while also showcasing their exploration of and contribution to the future of global design. This exhibition aims to inspire audiences to think about design, culture, and sustainable development. This year, 36 Spanish brands, architects, and designers have been invited, with 67 works on display, creating a platform for global dialogue in the field of design. Together, let’s embark on a pilgrimage to contemporary Spanish design!