TDRI and GK Design Collaborate Again to Launch the “Public Signage System Design Verification Workshop,” Attracting Hundreds of Designers to Learn Professional Verification Methods!

During the workshop, professional knowledge was taught alongside hands-on exercises using real-world cases to lead designers through practical operations and verification of design effects. This workshop specifically focused on “color and contrast of icons” and “reading under low-vision conditions” for participants to experience firsthand. Notably, Professor Kato brought tools (visual impairment simulation glasses) used by GK Design when reviewing related public signage. He emphasized the importance of user-centered service provision and the benefits of using diverse tools for testing, simulating, and experiencing different user perspectives to inform design adjustments and find the most suitable solutions.