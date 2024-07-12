Latest News / Event & Exhibition

TDRI and GK Design Collaborate Again to Launch the “Public Signage System Design Verification Workshop,” Attracting Hundreds of Designers to Learn Professional Verification Methods!

2024-07-12
TDRI and GK Design Collaborate Again to Launch the “Public Signage System Design Verification Workshop,” Attracting Hundreds of Designers to Learn Professional Verification Methods!

▲ Group photo of participants at the Public Signage System Design Verification Workshop.

The “Public Signage System Design Verification Workshop,” jointly launched by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) and Japan’s GK Design (GK Sekkei), was held today (July 12) at the Creative Theater of TDRI. The event attracted nearly 100 designers from various fields, including visual, spatial, and landscape design. In addition to designers, public officials responsible for organizing public signage, such as those from major transportation stations and health offices, also participated. Vice President Su-Ting Ai stated that public signage is common in daily public spaces, and enhancing the quality of public services is a direction TDRI has always been committed to. Over the years, TDRI has been planning various professional know-how activities, hoping to lead Taiwan’s design industry to emphasize public services, and more importantly, to strengthen professional content and contribute to Taiwan’s environment.

▲ Vice President Su-Ting Ai of TDRI shares her experience in promoting public service development at the workshop.

Following the highly acclaimed “Public Signage Concept Series Courses” launched in 2021 by TDRI and GK, this workshop continues the public signage concept, focusing on the “design verification methods” of signage, and further exploring the importance of verification. The workshop was personally conducted by Kanji Kato, Vice President of GK Design, who combined his rich practical experience with lectures and hands-on activities to help participants master verification methods and essentials, fostering professional environmental signage capabilities.

▲ Kanji Kato, Vice President of Japan’s GK Design, shares important concepts about public signage.

The concept of public signage connects the importance of verification.

During the preliminary planning of the workshop direction with TDRI, a key concept was to recognize the role of public signage and its impact before designing signage. This approach inspired participants to adopt the attitude of “we are partners facing challenges and seeking solutions together.”

Why do public places need signage? Vice President Kato shared his international experience and explained the functions behind signage:

  1. Signage provides wayfinding functionality, offering guidance to destinations and routes.
  2. It facilitates smooth movement, creating an environment where flow is uninterrupted.
  3. It aids in crowd management, using signage to control crowds and enhance the safety and comfort of public spaces.

▲ Vice President Kanji Kato points out the key factors for the need for signage in public places.

After establishing advanced concepts of public signage, the workshop focused on the “design verification” aspect. Kato discussed key elements affecting the optimal functioning of signage, including factors influencing user recognition such as size, color, graphics, text, and placement. He particularly emphasized incorporating maintenance and management concepts into design planning to ensure the sustainable operation of signage.
  • Color considerations and settings: For instance, considering internationally recognized functional colors in public spaces, such as green for escape routes and red for prohibitions, is essential. Additionally, it is crucial to ensure that color differentiation remains effective for colorblind individuals.
  • Font selection: In addition to reflecting regional characteristics or brand identity, text selection should ensure good clarity and harmony with the overall environment. Attention should also be given to whether the chosen font has variations in weight and width to ensure clear information conveyance within limited space.
  • Icon presentation: Icon settings should balance common international pictograms with icons that reflect brand (or regional) characteristics, a key point in public signage.
  • Layout logic: Using information hierarchy to define layout logic and applying it throughout the signage system ensures consistent information provision.
  • Setting viewing height and distance for signage: Consider different users’ viewing distances and heights, and the relationship between signage and the environment to ensure comfortable readability.
  • Enhancing the inclusivity of signage design: During the design process, it is important to involve diverse user identities to discuss and verify the feasibility of signage development together.
  • Maintenance management: Maintenance management should ensure clear role division among units and implement regular inspections, repairing, and updating signs as necessary. Establishing a maintenance summary sheet to record and manage the status of signs aids in their long-term effective operation.

▲ Vice President Kato shares concepts of visibility and how to enhance it to make signage clearer.

Hands-on simulation exercises
During the workshop, professional knowledge was taught alongside hands-on exercises using real-world cases to lead designers through practical operations and verification of design effects. This workshop specifically focused on “color and contrast of icons” and “reading under low-vision conditions” for participants to experience firsthand. Notably, Professor Kato brought tools (visual impairment simulation glasses) used by GK Design when reviewing related public signage. He emphasized the importance of user-centered service provision and the benefits of using diverse tools for testing, simulating, and experiencing different user perspectives to inform design adjustments and find the most suitable solutions.

▲ Participants simulate reading a tourist brochure under different visual impairment conditions.

Dissemination and practice of methodology
Mr. Kato stated, “At the beginning of the year, I was invited by TDRI to the workshop and felt their unwavering dedication to public services in Taiwan. Seeing everyone’s enthusiasm and participation today is very touching. I look forward to seeing designers and public departments apply today’s learnings to future public environments in Taiwan, bringing better public service experiences to the general public.”

▲ Mr. Kato quotes designer Dieter Rams, emphasizing that public signage should also be appropriate and effective.

TDRI hopes to continuously promote the progress of public design in Taiwan by accumulating concepts and knowledge and improving public space service experiences. In the future, TDRI will continue to promote various public service exchange and learning platforms, injecting new momentum into Taiwan’s design community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Slider
Copyright © Taiwan Design Research Institute. All rights reserved.