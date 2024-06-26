2024 YODEX: Beyond Sustainability – Innovative Design for Environmental and Social Challenges

The world’s largest graduation exhibition for design students, the “Young Designers’ Exhibition (YODEX),” celebrated its 43rd edition from May 24 to 27 at the Nangang Exhibition Center! Organized by the Industrial Development Administration of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute, this year’s theme, “Beyond Sustainability,” responds to the global trend of sustainability. It not only focuses on environmental and material sustainability but also emphasizes socially conscious solutions. The event featured approximately 3,500 works from 10,000 design students across 116 departments from 55 Taiwanese schools. Additionally, 12 top international design schools took part, including Harvard University, Chiba University, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Chulalongkorn University, and Aalto University. YODEX showcases the talent of young Taiwanese designers and the diverse values brought by design.

The exhibition’s curators, emerging architects Yashin Tzeng and Zoyi Lin, interpret the “Beyond Sustainability” theme with the “Borrowed Objects Project.” They use raw materials such as wood, bricks, and metal pipes as display structures, panels, and furniture without additional processing. After the exhibition, the materials will return to the recycling process, reflecting the innovative policy of net-zero sustainability and circular economy, creating a resilient and sustainable Taiwan. The main visual design is led by Peter Chang, art director of the design studio ddd.pizza, featuring the YODEX brand identity with simple layouts and element arrangements to create diverse variations, giving the exhibition a fresh look.