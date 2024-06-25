2024 Golden Pin Design Award Unveils Star-Studded Jury with 101 Experts from 14 Regions

Final Selection Jury

This year, the final judging stage of the Communication Design category sees the first-time participation of Korean design master Ahn Sang Soo. Ahn made a groundbreaking contribution to modern Korean typography with the introduction of the “Ahn Sang-soo font” in 1985. His work has gained international acclaim, and he is the first Korean designer to join the Alliance Graphique Internationale (AGI). In addition to his ongoing creative endeavors, Ahn founded the Paju Typography Institute (PaTI), dedicated to advancing Korean typography design, significantly impacting the fields of book, graphic, and identity design in Korea.

Another notable juror is Keng-Ming Liu, founder and creative director of Bito. Liu is renowned for his comprehensive design approach that creates sensory experiences going beyond visual aesthetics. He has served as the visual director for the 58th and 59th Golden Horse Awards, the 28th Golden Melody Awards, and the 2016-2020 Golden Pin Design Award ceremony. His work has been recognized with multiple Red Dot and iF Design Awards, as well as five ADC Awards, continually setting new benchmarks for Taiwanese motion graphics design on the international stage.

In the Product Design category, the esteemed Shigenori Asakura, President of GK Industrial Design (GKID), will serve as a juror. GKID, a subsidiary of Japan’s largest design group, GK Design Group, specializes in industrial design. Their diverse portfolio includes furniture, bicycles, various home appliances, and mass transportation design such as JR trains etc. President Asakura’s deep expertise in industrial design is expected to bring valuable professional insights to the selection process.

Renowned Taiwanese industrial designer Carl Liu will also join the jury. Currently the Senior Vice President of Design at NIUTRON, Liu has held significant roles at major companies such as Foxconn, Motorola, Intel, Walt Disney, and BMW Designworks. His extensive experience is encapsulated in his influential books, “Carl Liu Design Book” and “Innovative Product Design Practice,” which are considered essential reading in design schools and the industry.

Additionally, prominent Chinese industrial designer Jianye Li, the design lead at Alibaba, will serve as a juror. Li, who designed the torch for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, is dedicated to advancing the application of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies. His work has had significant economic and social impacts in the commercial design sector, promising to bring forward-looking and innovative perspectives.

In the Spatial Design category, the jury includes distinguished Taiwanese architect Ricky Liu, known for his work on the Chang Gung Health and Culture Village in Linkou, the Kaohsiung Main Public Library, the Taichung Green Museumbrary, and the main stadium for the 2009 World Games in Kaohsiung. Also joining the jury is renowned architect Liu Xiaodu, who designed the Pudong Cultural Park in Shanghai and the Shenzhen Hui Hotel. Liu Xiaodu is a founding partner of URBANUS, one of the most internationally influential architectural teams in China today.

For the Integrated Design category, the jury will once again feature Yoshiaki Irobe, Art Director at the Nippon Design Center. Irobe’s portfolio spans corporate branding and public space, including the corporate identity for Osaka Metro, visual identity and signage planning for national parks and the Ichihara Lakeside Museum, and exhibition visuals for SONY PARK. He is also the art director for the Japan Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. With a wealth of expertise and diverse design approach, Irobe will surely bring a comprehensive perspective to the selection.