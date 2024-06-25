2024 Golden Pin Design Award Unveils Star-Studded Jury with 101 Experts from 14 Regions

▲ The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award has announced the list of jurors. From left to right in the top row are Carl Liu (Taiwan), Yoshiaki Irobe (Japan), Shigenori Asakura (Japan) and Jianye Li (China); from left to right in the second row are Bo Linnemann (Denmark), Han Kyung Ha (South Korea), Nina Mihovec (Slovenia) and Chiaju Lin (Taiwan); from left to right in the third row are Keng-Ming Liu (Taiwan), Siam Attariya (Thailand), Yuki Uchida (Japan) and Federico Ferretti (Italy); from left to right in the bottom row are Ingrid Schroder (UK), Ricky Liu (Taiwan) and Yoko Choy (Hong Kong).
The 2024 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award have announced their complete jury lineup today. This year, the awards have invited 101 experts from various design fields to join the panel.
The deadline for submissions to the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award is approaching fast. Entries will be accepted until 5 PM Taipei time (GMT+8) on Wednesday, June 26th. Seize this opportunity to get in!
A Diverse and Esteemed Jury Panel for the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award
As one of the most influential design awards in Asia, the Golden Pin Design Award attracts numerous outstanding design entries each year. The invited jurors are not only rich in professional experience but also enjoy high acclaim in their respective regions and the international design community. This year’s jury is particularly strong, featuring design experts from 14 regions, including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Denmark, Slovenia, Lithuania, and Mexico. This diverse lineup brings a wide range of international perspectives to identify and celebrate exceptional design works.
Final Selection Jury
This year, the final judging stage of the Communication Design category sees the first-time participation of Korean design master Ahn Sang Soo. Ahn made a groundbreaking contribution to modern Korean typography with the introduction of the “Ahn Sang-soo font” in 1985. His work has gained international acclaim, and he is the first Korean designer to join the Alliance Graphique Internationale (AGI). In addition to his ongoing creative endeavors, Ahn founded the Paju Typography Institute (PaTI), dedicated to advancing Korean typography design, significantly impacting the fields of book, graphic, and identity design in Korea.
Another notable juror is Keng-Ming Liu, founder and creative director of Bito. Liu is renowned for his comprehensive design approach that creates sensory experiences going beyond visual aesthetics. He has served as the visual director for the 58th and 59th Golden Horse Awards, the 28th Golden Melody Awards, and the 2016-2020 Golden Pin Design Award ceremony. His work has been recognized with multiple Red Dot and iF Design Awards, as well as five ADC Awards, continually setting new benchmarks for Taiwanese motion graphics design on the international stage.
In the Product Design category, the esteemed Shigenori Asakura, President of GK Industrial Design (GKID), will serve as a juror. GKID, a subsidiary of Japan’s largest design group, GK Design Group, specializes in industrial design. Their diverse portfolio includes furniture, bicycles, various home appliances, and mass transportation design such as JR trains etc. President Asakura’s deep expertise in industrial design is expected to bring valuable professional insights to the selection process.
Renowned Taiwanese industrial designer Carl Liu will also join the jury. Currently the Senior Vice President of Design at NIUTRON, Liu has held significant roles at major companies such as Foxconn, Motorola, Intel, Walt Disney, and BMW Designworks. His extensive experience is encapsulated in his influential books, “Carl Liu Design Book” and “Innovative Product Design Practice,” which are considered essential reading in design schools and the industry.
Additionally, prominent Chinese industrial designer Jianye Li, the design lead at Alibaba, will serve as a juror. Li, who designed the torch for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, is dedicated to advancing the application of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies. His work has had significant economic and social impacts in the commercial design sector, promising to bring forward-looking and innovative perspectives.
In the Spatial Design category, the jury includes distinguished Taiwanese architect Ricky Liu, known for his work on the Chang Gung Health and Culture Village in Linkou, the Kaohsiung Main Public Library, the Taichung Green Museumbrary, and the main stadium for the 2009 World Games in Kaohsiung. Also joining the jury is renowned architect Liu Xiaodu, who designed the Pudong Cultural Park in Shanghai and the Shenzhen Hui Hotel. Liu Xiaodu is a founding partner of URBANUS, one of the most internationally influential architectural teams in China today.
For the Integrated Design category, the jury will once again feature Yoshiaki Irobe, Art Director at the Nippon Design Center. Irobe’s portfolio spans corporate branding and public space, including the corporate identity for Osaka Metro, visual identity and signage planning for national parks and the Ichihara Lakeside Museum, and exhibition visuals for SONY PARK. He is also the art director for the Japan Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. With a wealth of expertise and diverse design approach, Irobe will surely bring a comprehensive perspective to the selection.
The Preliminary and Secondary Selection Jury
The jury panel for the secondary judging stage boasts an impressive lineup as well. In the communication design category, the panel includes Danish design master Bo Linnemann, founder of Kontrapunkt. He and his team have provided branding and custom typeface design services for numerous global corporations and cultural institutions, including the Danish Ministry of Culture, Mitsubishi, Toshiba, Nissan, LEGO, and VIVO, creating many timeless brand identities.
Renowned Thai graphic designer Siam Attariya, the design director of Pink Blue Black & Orange will also serve as a juror. Known for his unique creativity and sense of humor, he has played a pivotal role in establishing the Thai Graphic Designers Association (ThaiGa) and is actively involved in the Asian design community.
In the integrated design category, the panel features Yuki Uchida, co-founder of the social enterprise Re:Inc. Uchida focuses on urban design and regional transformation and is recognized as a regional revitalization evangelist by the Japanese Cabinet Office. Since 2020, she has served as a juror for Japan’s Good Design Award.
Moreover, the preliminary and secondary jury panels feature a stellar lineup of experts. Among them are Ingrid Schroder, director of the Architectural Association School of Architecture in the UK; Federico Ferretti, head of Milan Experience Design Center (MED) at Haier Europe; Yoko Choy, China editor of Wallpaper*; Shigeki Hattori, creative director at graf, specializing in regional revitalization; Pichit Virankabutra, deputy executive director of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) in Thailand; Zheng Zhongyang, founder of Puxiang.com, the largest online community for industrial design in China; Han Kyung Ha, CEO of the Korea Association of Industrial Designers; Nina Mihovec, General Manager and Design Manager of Wilsonic Design d.o.o.; Horace Pan, founder of Panorama Design Group in Hong Kong; renowned Taiwanese graphic designer Aaron Nieh; Lisa Hsu, creative director at Ogilvy Taiwan; and Chiaju Lin, Director of OMA in Taiwan. This impressive lineup spans industry and academia, promising a comprehensive and insightful selection process.
Final Call for 2024 Golden Pin Design Award Submissions!
The “2024 Golden Pin Design Award” submission deadline is approaching, closing on Wednesday, June 26th at 5 PM Taipei time (GMT+8). The award features four main categories: Product Design, Communication Design, Spatial Design, and Integrated Design, covering a diverse range of design fields. Eligible entries include commercialized and market-launched products, as well as completed and operational spatial or integrated design projects. Both businesses and design teams are welcome to apply. Don’t miss the last opportunity to showcase your outstanding designs.